Take a trip down memory lane with stories of Bob Myers and Stephen Curry’s performances in the NCAA Tournament, along with other select headlines, in today’s Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Warriors’ dynasty began in the mind of a walk-on for national-champion UCLA

25 years ago, Bob Myers was a walk-on for the 1995 NCAA Championship-winning UCLA team. His role then is eerily similar to how he operates with the Golden State Warriors. » Read Full Story

No games, no problem: Golden State Warriors dance team members educate students during pandemic

See how Warriors Dance Team members Areli and Nicola, both of whom are teachers outside of their duties as dancers, are keeping their students engaged while the COVID-19 shelter in place order is in effect. » Read Full Story

March Madness Memories: Stephen Curry And Davidson’s 2008 Run Beat The Odds

Not only were Stephen Curry and the 2008 Davidson Wildcats trying to make history as the first No. 10 seed to make the Elite Eight, they almost did so going through the “toughest four NCAA Tournament opponents ever.” » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on KNBR

The Dubs’ Head Coach talks about how he’s still incorporating basketball in his daily life, whether or not he’s having conference calls with the players, and more. » Listen to Interview

#AskKerith: How young Warriors face unique challenges during coronavirus pandemic

Sideline reporter Kerith Burke opens her weekly mailbag to answer fans’ questions regarding the team’s health, their plans for Marquese Chriss, and more. » Read Full Story