Whether it’s by taking five hours to build a hoop in a driveway or playing on NBA 2K, nothing has stopped the Warriors from their daily dose of basketball. See how the Dubs are continuing to live and breathe hoops during the current shelter in place order, along with other select headlines, in today’s Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Stephen Curry Had to Build a Hoop to Keep Playing Basketball

Nothing will keep Stephen Curry from putting up his shots during the pause in the NBA season. » Read Full Story

Warriors rookie Jordan Poole welcomes those sheltered-in-place to his lifestyle

Besides spending time with his two adopted cats and scrolling through Instagram to see cat-related content, what else does Jordan Poole do? The Dubs rookie opened up about how he lives his life. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Eric Paschall on KNBR

The Warriors rookie admits he has to play as himself when playing NBA 2K, discusses how this season proved to be an opportunity for him and more. » Listen to Interview

How Warriors' youngsters painted bright future during regular season

Warriors Outsider Grant Liffmann goes through the Dubs’ roster to highlight the bright spots some of the younger and newer Warriors have displayed this season. » Read Full Story

Warriors' Steve Kerr explains process of watching top NBA draft prospects

The Dubs’ head coach opens up about what he looks for in potential draft picks, including their skillset and awareness while on the court. » Read Full Story