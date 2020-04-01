Warriors General Manager Bob Myers shares his thoughts on next year’s roster and hear from Dubs guards Damion Lee and Mychal Mulder in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Mychal Mulder on SportsByline

In a conversation on Sports Byline new Dub Mychal Mulder shares insight on his NBA journey, including his basketball education at Kentucky and what it’s like to play under Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr. » Listen Now

Damion Lee on Beyond the Arc

Damion Lee joined Beyond the Arc to discuss what he’s been doing during this current shelter in place, reflect on his performance last season and more. » Listen Now

Why Warriors' Bob Myers wants roster to get 'more veteran' in offseason

"I think one idea is to get a little older," Warriors General Manager Bob Myers recently said while addressing roster turnover this offseason. » Read Full Story

Warriors free-agency preview: Jae Crowder and a full list of offseason targets

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater outlines potential free agents the Warriors can target next season, either with the taxpayer mid-level or a minimum offer. » Read Full Story

Warriors working from home: Preparing for NBA Draft, cleaning up messes

Following the NBA season suspension, Warriors employees were asked to work from home, as detailed by San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letouraneu. » Read Full Story