Though the current NBA season remains on hold, NBC Sports Bay Area will re-air classic Warriors games every night at 8 p.m. beginning Friday with a memorable Klay performance as determined by fan vote. While awaiting the memorable games, read up on the latest team news and headlines in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Mike Brown and Nigerian national team find silver lining in delay of Olympics

The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics give Warriors assistant coach and head coach of the Nigerian men’s basketball extra time to build a roster and staff for the games. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game

Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr had high praise for Stephen Curry after the guard’s COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci: ““I said to Bob [Myers], ‘Can you imagine having a better representative for our organization?’” » Listen to Interview

Warriors All-21st Century Team: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant highlight squad

Monte Poole creates a 15-man roster of his All-21st Century Team, which includes Dubs from the recent NBA Championship teams and the We Believe era. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on KNBR

From how the staff is studying free agents to what he is looking for in players coming through the NBA Draft, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about how the team is preparing for the summer. » Listen to Interview

Does Klay Thompson perform better in Game 6s?

Redditor u/FBZOMBiES explored the phenomenon known as “Game 6 Klay” to find if Klay Thompson does perform at a higher level in Game 6 scenarios. » Read on Reddit