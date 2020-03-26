Basketball remains on hold as concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus continue. In the meantime, stay up-to-date with all things Dubs in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Steph Curry, new Warriors' potential chemistry showcased in NBA 2K sim

NBC Sports Bay Area simulated a postponed Warriors game against the Atlanta Hawks on NBA 2K to see how the Warriors would fair with Stephen Curry back in the lineup. » Read Full Story

Rick Welts on NBA Radio

Golden State Warriors COO Rick Welts joins NBA Radio to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the organization and league as a whole. » Listen to Interview

Kevon Looney on 95.7 The Game

Warriors center Kevon Looney details how he is staying in shape while limited to in-home workouts and reflects on the team’s dynastic run over the last five seasons. » Listen to Interview

Mo Speights explains craziest part of Klay Thompson's 37-point quarter

Former Warriors center Mo Speights looks at the details from Klay Thmopson’s 37-point quarter to point out what made the performance so special. » Watch Video

Klay Thompson called mom from upstairs when he chose Washington State

In a Klay-like move, the Warriors guard announced his choice of university to his parents over the phone… while with them in the house. » Read Full Story