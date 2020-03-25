Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Though the current NBA season remains on hold, tonight at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Bay Area will re-air the Warriors-Kings game from Jan. 23, 2015, where Klay Thompson set an NBA record with an explosive 37-point quarter. Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines.

Damion Lee on KNBR

Warriors guard Damion Lee called into KNBR to share what he’s been doing during his home quarantine and more. » Listen Now

In coronavirus crisis, Warriors turn to SF woman for help; ‘Beyond her years'

Warriors’ Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Yoyo Chan has spent much of the last few weeks talking with city officials about the growing COVID-19 threat, as detailed by Connor Letouraneu of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

With Authority: Warriors Eric Paschall talks about season being cut short

Rookie forward Eric Paschall joined the the ABC7 Sports team on the With Authority Podcast to provide an update on his time at home during these unprecedented times. » Watch Now

Raising Fame Podcast - Modeling Klay: Shaping the Great Klay Thompson

"Klay loves playing with Steph, he respects him so much," (Klay) Thompson’s father Mychal Thompson recently shared on Dell and Sonya Curry's podcast, Raising Fame. » Listen Now

How Warriors are getting creative with workouts during coronavirus halt

The Warriors’ performance staff are ensuring players are staying in shape during the NBA hiatus by providing at-home fitness equipment and a weekly workout program. » Read Full Story