Basketball remains on hold as concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus continue. In the meantime, stay up-to-date with all things Dubs in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Steve Kerr on The Full 48

Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr joins Howard Beck to discuss the postponement of the Summer Olympics, the Warriors’ approach to COVID-19 testing, and more. » Listen Now

What 2020 Olympics postponement means for Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, Team USA

A postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics provides extra time for Stephen Curry to get into rhythm and additional rehab for Klay Thompson (ACL). » Read Full Story

Trae Young calls Warriors' Klay Thompson top-three defender in NBA

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who is averaging 29.6 points per game in the 2019-20 season, listed Klay Thompson as one of the best defenders in the NBA. » Read Full Story

Stephen Curry’s Trainer on KNBR

Brandon Payne, Stephen Curry’s personal trainer joined Papa & Lund to discuss what Stephen Curry has done during the NBA’s suspension of games to stay in playing shape. » Listen to Interview

Mailbag: Who should the Warriors draft? And why not Obi Toppin?

Wes Goldberg opens his weekly mailbag to take questions on the Warriors upcoming draft and analyze some of the potential picks. » Read Full Story