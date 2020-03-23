Basketball remains on hold as concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus continue. In the meantime, stay up-to-date with all things Dubs in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game

Hear Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game discuss the impact of the COVID-19 virus and how he’s spending time social-distancing by watching tape of potential draft prospects. Plus, Kerr shares the on-court chemistry he saw between Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. » Listen Now

Kawakami: What the Warriors learned about themselves in 2019-20, good and bad

Tim Kawakami from The Athletic shares his thoughts on the Warriors’ 2019-20 season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why Warriors rookie Eric Paschall loves playing for coach Steve Kerr

“Having him as our coach is great,” Eric Paschall recently shared regarding Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr. » Read Full Story

Paschall has high praise for coach Kerr



(Via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/SlcLMKuO4E — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 22, 2020

Thompson: Ralph Walker brings a smooth touch as the Warriors’ head of security

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic features Warriors’ director of team security, Ralph Walker, and the chemistry he’s built with two-time MVP Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How Santa Cruz Warriors are handling an early end to G League season

Connor Letouraneu of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on how the Santa Cruz Warriors are handling an abrupt ending to their season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required