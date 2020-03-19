Though things continue to be put on hold at the present due to safety and health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus, entertaining stories from the past have emerged. Check those out and more in this edition of Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

How Warriors used team text chain for motivation after 2015 title

Former Warriors center Festus Ezeli detailed how and why the Dubs used a group chat to continue motivating each other after winning the 2015 NBA Championship. » Listen to Interview

'Mully, let's go, get me your gear': The untold story of MJ practicing with Dubs

“He went to my locker -- put my gear on -- and went out there and basically single-handedly beat the Warriors down by himself,” said Dubs Hall of Famer Chris Mullin of the then-retired Michael Jordan. » Read Full Story

Canadian Mychal Mulder’s NBA path has been very much his own

The NBA’s suspension of games came just before the Warriors visited the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, both locations where recently-signed rookie guard Mychal Mulder would have played in front of friends and family who supported him through three seasons of G League play. » Read Full Story

NBA: All teams must close facilities to halt coronavirus spread

NBA teams will be shutting down training facilities by Friday to avoid any additional spreading of the COVID-19 virus. » Read Full Story

Five lingering Warriors questions in the middle of the NBA’s freeze

Anthony Slater poses five questions of the Warriors amid the NBA’s pause in the schedule. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required