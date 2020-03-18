Today marks one week since the NBA suspended play of the 2019-20 season amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19. See why Warriors players haven’t yet been tested for the coronavirus in this edition of Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr and General Manager Bob Myers Speak with the Media

Hear Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr and General Manager Bob Myers speak with local media via conference call on Tuesday to discuss if the team has been tested for the COVID-19 virus, how players are expected to stay in shape during this unprecedented time and more. » Listen Now

Why Warriors have not yet had coronavirus testing despite increasing positive cases

“We’re not mandating, nor do I think we should be at this time until testing becomes more available that everybody gets tested,” Warriors General Manger Bob Myers shared with media. » Read Full Story

Thompson: The Warriors, NBA and deciding who has access to COVID-19 testing

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic outlines why the Warriors haven’t tested the team for COVID-19. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Five questions facing Warriors during coronavirus shutdown

Five questions facing Warriors during coronavirus shutdown Connor Letouraneu of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines questions the Warriors will face during this extended offseason. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph Curry's March Madness brightness illuminated all on his future stardom

Twelve years ago, it was the 2008 NCAA Tournament where Stephen Curry became a national star, as detailed by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole » Read Full Story