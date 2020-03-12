The NBA has officially elected to suspend the season until further notice in response to escalating concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Check out the below stories and interviews to hear what is happening around the team and league in today’s Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Coronavirus pandemic causes NBA to suspend season after player tests positive

The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic. . » Read Full Story

Rick Welts and Bob Address COVID-19 Concerns

Warriors President and COO Rick Welts and President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers answer questions about how concerns over the spread of COVID-19 is impacting the team. » Watch Interview

Steve Kerr on KNBR

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr discusses the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the NBA, the evolution of rookie Eric Paschall’s game, and more. » Listen Now

Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry

Warriors guard Stephen Curry acknowledges the decisions based on the outbreak effects employees as much as fans and players: “We all have to do things that we need to do and there’s people that are reliant on the world working as it should... People that are out there that they can’t necessarily take time off. They have to make hard life decisions.” » Watch Video

Nightmare scenario: NBA in uncharted territory as coronavirus hits league

NBC Sports’ Tom Haberstroh analyzes how the “the cross-pollination nature of the league” requires taking everyone’s safety into account. » Read Full Story