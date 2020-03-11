Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The big news of the day is that the Warriors will play tomorrow’s game against the Nets without any fans in attendance, a decision made in response to escalating concerns about the spread of COVID-19. We’ll provide more info on coronavirus concerns in the days ahead, but we’ll stick to the normal business of basketball for today’s Dubs Daily.

The Night Stephen Curry Burned Down the Garden

New York Magazine’s Intelligencer outlines Stephen Curry’s electric performance at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 23, 2013 that changed the future of the entire NBA. » Read Full Story

Thompson: Eric Paschall is flourishing in Draymond Green’s absence

In the absence of Draymond Green, Eric Paschall has received more minutes at power forward as the second big man in the Dubs’ offense, as detailed by Marcus Thompson of The Athletic. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Bruce Fraser on the Coaches Show

“We’re playing hard, playing together,” Warriors Assistant Coach Bruce Fraser recently shared while on the Coaches Show on 95.7 The Game. » Listen Now

How Warriors' potential 2020-21 bench next season compares to past

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Grant Liffmann forecasts next season’s bench compared to past teams’ in the Steve Kerr era. » Read Full Story

Warriors sign Mychal Mulder to three-year contract

The Warriors have signed 25-year-old guard Mychal Mulder to a multi-year contract, the team announced Tuesday morning. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Previous Game: Clippers 131 - Warriors 107

Next Game: Thursday, March 12: Warriors vs. Nets