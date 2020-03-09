Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors begin the week with a day off as they prepare for Tuesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (TNT, 7:30 p.m.). While waiting for tomorrow’s game, catch up on some Dubs news from around the web.

Eric Paschall showing he's very different kind of Warriors rookie

When discussing Eric Paschall’s coachability, Head Coach Steve Kerr gave the rookie high praise: “Honestly, it’s like coaching Steph and Klay.” » Read Full Story

How Sioux Falls prepared Mychal Mulder for chance with Warriors

“People know that I can shoot the ball, but one thing I don't think people know is I can defend the ball as well,” Warriors guard Michael Mulder said when discussing what skills he wanted to display while on his 10-day contract. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Stakes are high for 5 Warriors trying to make next season’s roster

Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneau lists five Warriors he thinks Dub Nation should watch as the team prepares for next season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steve Kerr, Klay Thompon peace walk with Oakland against gun violence

Kerr and Warriors Guard Klay Thompson showed their support for gun control as they took to the streets with a peace walk on Friday. » Read Full Story

Mike Brown on NBA Radio

Warriors Assistant Coach Mike Brown discusses the return of Stephen Curry, the development of the team’s rookie core and more. » Listen to Interview

Previous Game: Warriors 118 - 76ers 114

Next Game: Tuesday, March 10: Warriors vs. Clippers