Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Dub Nation welcomed Stephen Curry back to the hardwood as he posted 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in his first NBA game in four months. Take a look at what people are saying about his return with these headlines from around the web.

Warriors' Steph Curry reveals best part of first game back vs. Raptors

Despite requiring two surgeries and four months to recover from a fracture in his left hand, Stephen Curry said after the game: “I didn't think about my hand at all.” » Read Full Story

First Take: Can Steph Curry carry the Warriors back to dynasty status?

The First Take panel debate on what Stephen Curry’s presence means for the Warriors headed into next season and beyond. » Watch Video

Steph Curry 'most unselfish superstar' according to Andrew Wiggins

After Stephen Curry’s return to the hardwood in Thursday night’s loss to the Toronto Raptors, new Dub Andrew Wiggins had high praise for the Dubs guard. » Read Full Story

Steph Curry Reboots the Warriors’ Lost Season

“It just feels like we have emerged from the woods a little bit,” said Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr. » Read Full Story

Converse Welcomes Draymond Green to Its Growing Roster

Draymond Green stays within the Nike family, signs new shoe deal with Converse. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Raptors 121 - Warriors 113

Next Game: Saturday, March 7: Warriors vs. 76ers