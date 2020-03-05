Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs return to Chase Center tonight, as does Stephen Curry! Thursday marks the beginning of a four-game homestand as the Warriors host the reigning NBA Champion Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m., TNT). While awaiting tipoff, catch up on the latest Dubs headlines from around the web.

Stephen Curry to Play on Thursday vs. Toronto

After spending four months rehabbing from a broken left hand, Warriors guard Stephen Curry is set to return to game action on Thursday. » Read Full Story

Steph Curry on mission to silence doubters again in Warriors return

Curry’s return is not just to play alongside a revamped Dubs roster, but silence critics of him and the team as well. As Warriors Insider Monte Poole writes: “Outside doubt drives him.” » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on KNBR

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reflects on the Dubs’ win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, the return of Stephen Curry, and more. » Listen to Interview

Dell and Sonya Curry on The Woj Pod

Dell and Sonya Curry join The Woj Pod to discuss Stephen's absence and return, their new sports parenting podcast, and much more. » Listen to Podcast

Curry’s Latest Shoe Inspiring Young Girls to be Amazing

Stephen Curry and Under Armour spotlight actress Storm Reid's efforts to uplift the next generation of girls with a new International Women’s Day Curry 7 colorway. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 116 - Nuggets 100

Next Game: Thursday, March 5: Warriors vs. Raptors