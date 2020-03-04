Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Dubs return to Warriors Ground for a Thursday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m., TNT). In the meantime, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Jordan Poole, Eric Paschall leading way for Warriors after struggles
"It's such a different game from the college game, and so you have to learn…When you gain that experience it allows you to be a step ahead. I think that's what you're seeing with Jordan and Eric,” Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared. » Read Full Story
Kris Weems on KNBR
Hear Santa Cruz Warriors Head Coach Kris Weems discuss Stephen Curry’s workout with the Sea Dubs earlier this week. » Listen Now
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant eyeing the Olympics, but the timing’s not right
Following a season of recovery, Gary Peterson of The Mercury News writes on the NBA champions’ potential participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors’ Chasson Randle fled China’s coronavirus outbreak: ‘Just trying to survive’
Connor Letourneau of The San Francisco Chronicle outlines Chasson Randle’s return to the U.S. following concerns of the spread of the illness. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Why Warriors positioned for bright future after disappointing season
With their first lottery pick since 2012, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole highlights the Dubs’ bright future ahead. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Warriors 116 - Nuggets 100
Next Game: Thursday, March 5: Warriors vs. Raptors
Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!
NEXT UP: