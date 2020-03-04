Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs return to Warriors Ground for a Thursday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m., TNT). In the meantime, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Jordan Poole, Eric Paschall leading way for Warriors after struggles

"It's such a different game from the college game, and so you have to learn…When you gain that experience it allows you to be a step ahead. I think that's what you're seeing with Jordan and Eric,” Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared. » Read Full Story

Kris Weems on KNBR

Hear Santa Cruz Warriors Head Coach Kris Weems discuss Stephen Curry’s workout with the Sea Dubs earlier this week. » Listen Now

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant eyeing the Olympics, but the timing’s not right

Following a season of recovery, Gary Peterson of The Mercury News writes on the NBA champions’ potential participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors’ Chasson Randle fled China’s coronavirus outbreak: ‘Just trying to survive’

Connor Letourneau of The San Francisco Chronicle outlines Chasson Randle’s return to the U.S. following concerns of the spread of the illness. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why Warriors positioned for bright future after disappointing season

With their first lottery pick since 2012, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole highlights the Dubs’ bright future ahead. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 116 - Nuggets 100

Next Game: Thursday, March 5: Warriors vs. Raptors