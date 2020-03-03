Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Dubs head to the Mile High City to face the Denver Nuggets tonight (6 p.m., NBCSBA). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Stephen Curry’s Injury Rehab Takes a G-League Detour
On Monday, Stephen Curry practiced with the club’s G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, as detailed by The New York Times. » Read Full Story
Even with the NBA’s worst record, Steve Kerr has kept Warriors’ morale high
“He’s a players’ coach,” Marquese Chriss shared on Head Coach Steve Kerr, who despite a challenging season, has kept the Dubs’ locker room a place where players want to be. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors’ Steph Curry shows flashes of ‘Steph of old’ in G League scrimmage
Showing flashes of the ‘Steph of old,’ Connor Letourneau of San Francisco Chronicle writes on Stephen Curry’s practice with the Sea Dubs. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
NBA Draft Lottery: Where Warriors stand in race for No. 1 overall pick
As the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery approaches, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole outlines five teams in the race for No. 1 overall pick. » Read Full Story
Warriors' Steve Kerr jokes about signing Steph Curry to 10-day contract
Just hours after the team called up Stephen Curry from the Santa Cruz Warriors, Head Coach Steve Kerr joked that the team is considering signing the two-time MVP to a 10-day contract. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Wizards 124 - Warriors 110
Next Game: Tuesday, March 3: Warriors at Nuggets
Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!
NEXT UP: