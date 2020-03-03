Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs head to the Mile High City to face the Denver Nuggets tonight (6 p.m., NBCSBA). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Stephen Curry’s Injury Rehab Takes a G-League Detour

On Monday, Stephen Curry practiced with the club’s G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, as detailed by The New York Times. » Read Full Story

Even with the NBA’s worst record, Steve Kerr has kept Warriors’ morale high

“He’s a players’ coach,” Marquese Chriss shared on Head Coach Steve Kerr, who despite a challenging season, has kept the Dubs’ locker room a place where players want to be. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors’ Steph Curry shows flashes of ‘Steph of old’ in G League scrimmage

Showing flashes of the ‘Steph of old,’ Connor Letourneau of San Francisco Chronicle writes on Stephen Curry’s practice with the Sea Dubs. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

NBA Draft Lottery: Where Warriors stand in race for No. 1 overall pick

As the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery approaches, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole outlines five teams in the race for No. 1 overall pick. » Read Full Story

Warriors' Steve Kerr jokes about signing Steph Curry to 10-day contract

Just hours after the team called up Stephen Curry from the Santa Cruz Warriors, Head Coach Steve Kerr joked that the team is considering signing the two-time MVP to a 10-day contract. » Read Full Story

We are thinking hard about a ten day.... https://t.co/M9LYIgkL5W — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 3, 2020

Previous Game: Wizards 124 - Warriors 110

Next Game: Tuesday, March 3: Warriors at Nuggets