Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Posted: Mar 03, 2020

The Dubs head to the Mile High City to face the Denver Nuggets tonight (6 p.m., NBCSBA). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Stephen Curry’s Injury Rehab Takes a G-League Detour
On Monday, Stephen Curry practiced with the club’s G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, as detailed by The New York Times. » Read Full Story


Even with the NBA’s worst record, Steve Kerr has kept Warriors’ morale high
“He’s a players’ coach,” Marquese Chriss shared on Head Coach Steve Kerr, who despite a challenging season, has kept the Dubs’ locker room a place where players want to be. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Warriors’ Steph Curry shows flashes of ‘Steph of old’ in G League scrimmage
Showing flashes of the ‘Steph of old,’ Connor Letourneau of San Francisco Chronicle writes on Stephen Curry’s practice with the Sea Dubs. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


NBA Draft Lottery: Where Warriors stand in race for No. 1 overall pick
As the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery approaches, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole outlines five teams in the race for No. 1 overall pick. » Read Full Story


Warriors' Steve Kerr jokes about signing Steph Curry to 10-day contract
Just hours after the team called up Stephen Curry from the Santa Cruz Warriors, Head Coach Steve Kerr joked that the team is considering signing the two-time MVP to a 10-day contract. » Read Full Story


Previous Game: Wizards 124 - Warriors 110

Next Game: Tuesday, March 3: Warriors at Nuggets

Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!

Tags
Warriors, Dubs Daily

Related Content

Warriors

Dubs Daily

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter