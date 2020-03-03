Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Dubs head to the Mile High City to face the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday (6 p.m., NBCSBA). In the meantime, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Klay Thompson, Rocco soak up attention in dog-themed shoe promotion
Klay Thompson recently dropped his latest Rocco-themed signature shoe, the Anta KT5 Rocco, exclusively available at the Warriors Shop at Thrive City. » Read Full Story
Tim Roye: Voice of the Warriors for 25 years
Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle features Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye’s journey to becoming the longtime voice of the team. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Five observations: Eric Paschall, Mychal Mulder impress in another Warriors loss
The Athletic’s Anthony Slater shares five observations including Eric Paschall’s evolving role and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Andrew Wiggins has improved his defense since Warriors traded for him
With rising block and steal rates since joining the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins has already shown dedication toward increasing his defensive intensity. » Read Full Story
Sunday Randomness: A French fit for the Warriors; plus appreciation for Ionescu
Marcus Thompson of The Athletic outlines the Dubs’ speculated draft picks and shares a Q+A with DJ D Sharp, the Warriors’ official DJ. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Previous Game: Wizards 124 - Warriors 110
Next Game: Tuesday, March 3: Warriors at Nuggets
Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!
NEXT UP: