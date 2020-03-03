Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs head to the Mile High City to face the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday (6 p.m., NBCSBA). In the meantime, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Klay Thompson, Rocco soak up attention in dog-themed shoe promotion

Klay Thompson recently dropped his latest Rocco-themed signature shoe, the Anta KT5 Rocco, exclusively available at the Warriors Shop at Thrive City. » Read Full Story

Tim Roye: Voice of the Warriors for 25 years

Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle features Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye’s journey to becoming the longtime voice of the team. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Five observations: Eric Paschall, Mychal Mulder impress in another Warriors loss

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater shares five observations including Eric Paschall’s evolving role and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Andrew Wiggins has improved his defense since Warriors traded for him

With rising block and steal rates since joining the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins has already shown dedication toward increasing his defensive intensity. » Read Full Story

Sunday Randomness: A French fit for the Warriors; plus appreciation for Ionescu

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic outlines the Dubs’ speculated draft picks and shares a Q+A with DJ D Sharp, the Warriors’ official DJ. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Previous Game: Wizards 124 - Warriors 110

Next Game: Tuesday, March 3: Warriors at Nuggets