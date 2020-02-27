Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The action continues tonight as the Dubs host the visiting Los Angeles Lakers (7:30 p.m., TNT). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game

Head Coach Steve Kerr joined the crew on 95.7 The Game to discuss the upcoming return of Stephen Curry, the emergence of Marquese Chriss and more. » Listen Now

On This Date in Warriors History: Stephen Curry's Double Banger in Oklahoma City

On this date four years ago, Stephen Curry made an unforgettable game-winning shot in Oklahoma City, becoming one of the most memorable moments in franchise history. » Read Full Story

Warriors mailbag: What’s ailing Draymond Green? Will Dragan Bender stick?

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle shares his thoughts on the current state of the Dubs. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steve Kerr on KNBR

How an open tryout changed Juan Toscano-Anderson’s career

In 2018, an open tryout put Juan Toscano-Anderson on the path to his contract with the Warriors, as detailed by Wes Goldberg from The Mercury News. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Previous Game: Kings 112 - Warriors 94

Next Game: Thursday, February 27: Warriors vs. Lakers