Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs homestand continues on Thursday night with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (7:30 p.m., TNT). In the meantime, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Humility and star power: A look at Andrew Wiggins’ basketball roots

Daniel Brown from The Athletic sheds light on Andrew Wiggins’ basketball journey, including his humble roots, All-Star potential and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Stephen Curry inherits women’s advocate role previously held by Wilt, Kobe

Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle highlights Stephen Curry’s role as an advocate for women’s sports, like many greats before him. » Read Full Story

Warriors can't wait to see Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins play together

“It will be good to have Steph, Andrew and Draymond in place,” Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared as the team prepares for the trio to take the floor together for the very first time. » Read Full Story

Joe Lacob on 95.7 The Game

Warriors Co-Executive Chairman and CEO Joe Lacob joined the crew on 95.7 The Game to discuss his love for basketball, the blueprint for next season and more » Listen Now

In Warriors’ latest loss, Marquese Chriss shows why he could be answer at center

With a unique combination of rim-running, passing ability and court vision, Marquese Chriss has demonstrated why he might be Coach Kerr’s long-term answer at center, as detailed by the San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

