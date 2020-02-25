Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs are back at it tonight as they host a Nor-Cal matchup against the Sacramento Kings (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA). While awaiting tipoff, take a peek at some Warriors headlines from around the web.

Why Steve Kerr called Dragan Bender's Warriors debut 'really positive'

Dragan Bender joined the team Sunday on a 10-day contract, and Head Coach Steve Kerr enjoyed what the center brought to the floor in his Dubs debut. » Read Full Story

Why Santa Cruz Warriors traded Juan Toscano-Anderson's G League rights

In a trade made on Friday, the Santa Cruz Warriors dealt forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to the South Bay Lakers… a team he would play for only if he ever resigns with the G League. » Read Full Story

Eric Paschall on 95.7 The Game

Eric Paschall discusses the grind of the rookie season, what is has been like playing in front of Dub Nation, and more. » Listen to Interview

Joe Lacob discusses who will represent Warriors at NBA Draft Lottery

Though Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob is keeping the options for the Warriors’ representatives at the 2020 NBA Draft secret, he did say their ideas are unique: “Some are four-legged animals.” » Read Full Story

Marquese Chriss on KNBR

What is it like playing near his hometown of Sacramento? What has he learned from his season with the Warriors? Marquese Chriss opens up about his wild season. » Listen to Interview

Previous Game: Pelicans 115 - Warriors 101

Next Game: Tuesday, February 25: Warriors vs. Kings