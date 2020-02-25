Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
The Dubs are back at it tonight as they host a Nor-Cal matchup against the Sacramento Kings (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA). While awaiting tipoff, take a peek at some Warriors headlines from around the web.
Why Steve Kerr called Dragan Bender's Warriors debut 'really positive'
Dragan Bender joined the team Sunday on a 10-day contract, and Head Coach Steve Kerr enjoyed what the center brought to the floor in his Dubs debut. » Read Full Story
Why Santa Cruz Warriors traded Juan Toscano-Anderson's G League rights
In a trade made on Friday, the Santa Cruz Warriors dealt forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to the South Bay Lakers… a team he would play for only if he ever resigns with the G League. » Read Full Story
Eric Paschall on 95.7 The Game
Eric Paschall discusses the grind of the rookie season, what is has been like playing in front of Dub Nation, and more. » Listen to Interview
Joe Lacob discusses who will represent Warriors at NBA Draft Lottery
Though Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob is keeping the options for the Warriors’ representatives at the 2020 NBA Draft secret, he did say their ideas are unique: “Some are four-legged animals.” » Read Full Story
Marquese Chriss on KNBR
What is it like playing near his hometown of Sacramento? What has he learned from his season with the Warriors? Marquese Chriss opens up about his wild season. » Listen to Interview
Previous Game: Pelicans 115 - Warriors 101
Next Game: Tuesday, February 25: Warriors vs. Kings
