Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Warriors homestand continues on Tuesday night as the Dubs face the Sacramento Kings (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Warriors' Stephen Curry cleared for contact, eyes March 1 return
"It feels good, it's been a long three and a half-plus months...It's nice to get out there with my guys and play and keep moving forward," Stephen Curry shared after being cleared for contact over the weekend. » Read Full Story
Warriors SoundCloud: Kirk Lacob
“This was a great opportunity,” Warriors assistant general manager Kirk Lacob shared when providing insight on Dragan Bender’s 10-day contract. » Listen Now
Andrew Wiggins is 'perfect piece' for Warriors, Tim Hardaway believes
“Perfect piece, no question!" former Warrior Tim Hardaway expressed, emphasizing that Andrew Wiggins is exactly the piece the Warriors need to continue their future championship pursuits. » Read Full Story
In Warriors’ latest loss, Toscano-Anderson shows he’s more than a feel-good story
Tallying career-highs in the most recent matchup, Juan Toscano-Anderson has shown he’s more than a feel-good story as detailed by the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
The Warriors should extend this Dragan Bender experiment into the summer
Anthony Slater from The Athletic outlines the reasons how the Warriors could benefit from extending Dragan Bender’s 10-day contract. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Previous Game: Pelicans 115 - Warriors 101
Next Game: Tuesday, February 25: Warriors vs. Kings
