Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The All-Star break has come and gone and the Dubs will be back in action on Thursday night to take on the Rockets (7:30 p.m., TNT). As you get ready for the return of Warriors basketball, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Why Steph Curry returning to Warriors this season still is so valuable

“It’s important for Steph and Andrew to get to know each other and to play together,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared following Tuesday night’s practice at Chase Center as the Dubs look ahead to the remainder of the season. » Read Full Story

Aaron Miles helped sell Warriors on Andrew Wiggins; now his work begins

After learning of the acquisition of Andrew Wiggins, Warriors player-development coach Aaron Miles reached out to the new Dub to emphasize the organization’s encouragement to be himself. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

What can the Warriors still discover in the season’s final 27 games?

As the Dubs reach the final couple months of the season, Anthony Slater of The Athletic outlines what is yet to be discovered for the Dubs including Wiggins’ adaptation to the Warriors’ ecosystem with the return of Stephen Curry and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors have third-hardest schedule in NBA after All-Star break

As Warriors basketball returns to action on Thursday, Dalton Johnson from NBC Sports Bay Area highlights the team’s tough upcoming schedule. » Read Full Story

Warriors rookie Eric Paschall tries to answer some wild brain busters

During NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, ESPN asked Warriors rookie Eric Paschall, among others, take on some brain busters that result some hilarious answers. » Read Full Story

If humans can't see air, can fish see water?@epaschall: "Ask a fish."



New questions. Same confusion. pic.twitter.com/f3y6fYhDR3 — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2020

