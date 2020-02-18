Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
All-Star Weekend has come to an end, but the Warriors still have time before their next game tips off on Thursday against the Houston Rockets (7:30 p.m., TNT). While you patiently await the next Dubs game, catch up on some Dubs headlines from around the web.
Thompson: An inside look at Warriors rookie Eric Paschall’s All-Star weekend and how he got there
Marcus Thompson details Dubs rookie Eric Paschall’s first trip to All-Star weekend, including riding in Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob’s private jet to losing his phone along the way. » Read Full Story
Guy Fieri On The Warriors, Andrew Wiggins, And Why He Loves All-Star Weekend So Much
Assistant coach for Stephen A. Smith’s squad in the 2020 All-Star Celebrity Game discusses new Dub Andrew Wiggins, who he drew coaching inspiration from for the 2020 All-Star Celebrity Game, and more. » Read Full Story
Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson visits pivotal stop on journey to NBA
While teammate Eric Paschall was in Chicago, Juan Toscano-Anderson returned to Mexico where he played from 2015-18 to host a free basketball camp for elementary school students. » Read Full Story
Warriors owner Joe Lacob has sights set on the draft, offseason: ‘We can reimagine the next dynasty’
“Look at the games. We’ve only been losing by six or eight points,” said Warriors Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob as he takes stock of the team’s current season and discusses plans for next season. » Read Full Story
Warriors’ 5 biggest things to watch after the All-Star break
Beat writer Wes Goldberg lists five areas of interest for Dub Nation to keep an eye in through the final months of the NBA season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Previous Game: Suns 112 - Warriors 106
Next Game: Thursday, February 20: Warriors at Rockets
