Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

All-Star Weekend begins as Dubs’ rookie Eric Paschall becomes one of 20 rookie and sophomore players selected to participate in tonight's NBA Rising Stars game in Chicago (6 p.m., TNT). As you prepare for this weekend’s festivities, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Runnin Plays: How will Andrew Wiggins fit with Warriors?

On the latest episode of the Runnin’ Plays podcast, Kerith Burke and Logan Murdock discuss the integration of Andrew Wiggins, USA basketball finalists and Andre Iguodala’s return to Warriors Ground. » Listen Now

Stephen Curry’s ‘Jump Shot’ Documentary to Get One-Night Theatrical Release

Debuting for a special one-night-only theatrical event on April 2, "Jump Shot,” a documentary executive produced by Stephen Curry, will tell the story of Kenny Sailors, the developer of the modern day jump shot. The film will be screened in more than 250 movie theaters across the country and will feature interviews with Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and other notable athletes. » Read Full Story

Warriors’ Paschall carries torch for those who don’t fit NBA draft mold

In a draft era that often prioritizes potential over experience, 23-year-old Eric Paschall is considered an uncharacteristic draft pick in today’s NBA landscape. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph Curry’s “Our History” Curry 7s inspired by National Museum of African American History and Culture

Stephen Curry drew inspiration from the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture for the new “Our History” Curry 7 kicks, even including the building’s longitudinal and latitudinal coordinates on the shoes’ heel tab. » Read Full Story

