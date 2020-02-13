Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Though the Warriors have a whole week off until their next game, Dub Nation will have their eyes on All-Star weekend when rookie Eric Paschall plays in the 2020 Rising Stars game on Friday (TNT, 6 p.m.). Until then, catch up on some Dubs headlines from around the web.

Andrew Wiggins trade producing glowing results for Warriors early on

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 23 points per game with 2.7 three pointers made on 53.3 percent shooting from deep, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks since being traded to the Warriors, each of which are career-highs. » Read Full Story

Warriors' Steve Kerr learns about Andrew Wiggins through Tom Thibodeau

A chance visit from former Bulls and Timberwolves Head Coach Tom Thibodeau at the trade deadline gave Steve Kerr a chance to understand more about Andrew Wiggins. » Read Full Story

‘Losing Stinks’: How Draymond Green has Handled a Woeful Warriors’ Year

“He has never known losing, at least not since he has been old enough to drive,” writes Sean Deveney of Heavy. » Read Full Story

Draymond Green was 52-1 in high school.

He was 107-39 at Michigan State.

He was 420-154 with the @warriors.

That's a .747 win %.

This year he's 12-43. What's that been like? "Hard."

For @HeavySan, Draymond Green's season in the wilderness:https://t.co/3J0exPe2wp pic.twitter.com/KkxA2uScw7 — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) February 13, 2020

How a broken hand and a love of home got Stephen Curry to launch travel team in Charlotte

Stephen Curry has launched Team Curry out of his childhood home of Charlotte, N.C.: two boys travel teams (16U and 17U) and three girls teams (15U, 16U, 17U) which will all play nationally on the Under Armour Association. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on KNBR

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr explains why he wants former Dub Andre Iguodala to negotiate his next contract, what he is looking for from the team through the remainder of the season and more. » Listen to Interview

