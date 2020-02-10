Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs host the Miami Heat at Chase Center tonight (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

How Andrew Wiggins is finding new life with the Warriors

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on Wiggins' “new life” with the Dubs. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Honoring Kobe Bryant on Warriors Ground

It was a sentimental evening on Warriors Ground as Dub Nation paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant at the first home game since his tragic passing. » Read Full Story

Runnin Plays: Marquese Chriss

"I think it's been pretty turbulent…But I think I finally found a comfort zone that I can enjoy myself again," Marquese Chriss shared while describing his NBA journey with Kerith Burke on the latest Runnin Plays podcast. » Listen Now

Warriors' Jordan Poole gives peek at potential with big fourth quarter

Floaters, drives and treys, oh my! NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole highlights Jordan Poole’s impressive fourth quarter in Saturday’s Warriors-Lakers game. » Read Full Story

Andrew Wiggins scores 24 points in debut with Warriors

“Low maintenance and really good guy, good teammate, and everybody enjoyed playing with him.” Head Coach Steve Kerr said about Andrew Wiggins, who recorded 24 points and five steals in Saturday’s matchup. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Lakers 125 - Warriors 120

Next Game: Monday, February 10: Warriors vs. Heat