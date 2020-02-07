Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
The Dubs host the Los Angeles Lakers for a Saturday night showdown at Chase Center (5:30 p.m., ABC). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game
“Last night was one of the most difficult days of my coaching career,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on 95.7 The Game in the wake of the Dubs’ recent trade news. » Listen Now
Warriors-Timberwolves trade: 5 things to know about Andrew Wiggins
Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle shares five things to know about the Warriors’ newest forward including his athletic roots, his most impressive stat and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
What kind of impact will Warriors' culture have on Andrew Wiggins?
In this week’s Ask Kerith Mailbag, Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke shares her thoughts on the team’s plans for the remainder of the season and what her favorite part of the job is. » Read Full Story
Steve Kerr on KNBR
Head Coach Steve Kerr discusses the addition of Andrew Wiggins and more on KNBR. » Listen Now
Taking inventory of the Warriors' 13 draft picks through 2026 season
NBC Sports Bay Area’s Drew Shiller outlines the Dubs’ collection of draft picks through 2026. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Nets 129 - Warriors 88
Next Game: Saturday, February 8: Warriors vs. Lakers
