Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs close out their five-game road trip in Brooklyn tonight (4:30 p.m., NBCSBA). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors' Mike Brown to coach Olympic-bound Nigeria men's hoops team

ESPN’s Marc Spears reports that Warriors Assistant Head Coach Mike Brown has agreed to terms to become the new head coach for the Nigeria national men's basketball team that’s heading to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. » Read Full Story

Eric Paschall on NBA Radio

Eric Paschall joins NBA Radio to discuss his selection as a 2020 Rising Star, the wild ride of his rookie season and more. » Listen Now

Kevon Looney discusses his future with the Warriors: ‘You get paid and you want to prove your worth’

“I just want to get back to feeling like an athlete again,” Kevon Looney shared with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater as he discusses this season’s challenges and his hopeful future with the Warriors. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors’ Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant: ‘The main thing is I want him to be healthy’

“I miss watching his post-practice workouts,” Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared on Kevin Durant as he looks back fondly on their time together. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Dumpling Time opens new San Francisco location next to Chase Center

Dumpling Time is the first restaurant to open in Thrive City, the plaza surrounding the Warriors’ Chase Center arena, and is now officially open to the public. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Previous Game: Warriors 125 - Wizards 117

Next Game: Wednesday, February 5: Warriors at Nets