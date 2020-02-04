Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

After a second consecutive win on the road in the nation’s capitol, the Warriors prepare for their fifth and final game of the road trip when the visit the Brooklyn Nets (NBCSBA, 4:30 p.m.). Until then, catch up on some Dubs headlines from around the web.

The Return Of Stephen Curry And Kevon Looney Breathes New Life Into The Golden State Warriors

With Kevon Looney back on the hardwood and Stephen Curry rehabbing from his left hand fracture, the Warriors have shown new life on their current road trip. » Read Full Story

Voices of the Civil Rights Movement: Al Attles

Warriors Hall of Famer Al Attles was named among Comcast NBCUniversal's Voices of the Civil Rights Movement honorees. » Read Full Story

Why 2020 NBA trade deadline is much different for Warriors, Bob Myers

The 2020 NBA trade deadline will be a first for Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager as it will “represent Myers’ first foray into the world of deadline deal-making,” writes Monte Poole. » Read Full Story

All-Access: Klay Thompson College Jersey Retirement

Go behind the scenes of Warriors guard Klay Thompson’s college jersey retirement at Washington State University. » Watch Video

Warriors' D'Angelo Russell says he's unfazed being in trade discussions

Though at the center of many trade rumors, guard D’Angelo Russell does not let the noise distract him: "I am comfortable with being uncomfortable.” » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 125 - Wizards 117

Next Game: Wednesday, February 5: Warriors at Nets