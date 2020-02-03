Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Coming off of Saturday’s 131-112 win in Cleveland on Saturday night, the Dubs head to Washington, D.C. for a Monday might matchup against the Washington Wizards (4 p.m., NBCSBA). While awaiting tipoff, take a look at some top Warriors headlines from around the web.

Draymond Green on Warriors' 3-Point Record: 'Who Needs the Splash Brothers?’

The Warriors set a new Warriors franchise record for most three-pointers in a quarter with 10 in Saturday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Draymond Green had some fun with that fact after the game. » Read Full Story

Stephen Curry Reflected on Kobe Bryant’s Legacy And Impact

The Warriors guard took time during Thursday’s game against the Boston Celtics to share his thoughts and feelings on the passing of Kobe Bryant. » Watch Video

Five observations: Kevon Looney, Steph Curry mini updates, a Warriors loss in Boston and another Kobe story

Among Anthony Slater’s latest five observations is Glenn Robinson III’s favorite Kobe Bryant memory when they faced-off Feb. 8, 2016. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Watching a Warriors game with Joe Lacob, super competitor

Warriors Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob discusses the opening of Chase Center and handling the team’s current season in an exclusive with Wes Goldberg of the Mercury News. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

The Traveling Fan: Warriors fans fly to Los Angeles for Dubs-Clippers game

Watch as members of Dub Nation head down to Southern California to for a getaway and watch the Dubs face the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 10. » Watch Video

Previous Game: Warriors 131 - Cavaliers 112

Next Game: Monday, February 3: Warriors at Wizards