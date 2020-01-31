Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The road trip continues as the Dubs face the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Saturday (5 p.m., NBCSBA). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors rookie Eric Paschall selected to 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game

Warriors rookie Eric Paschall has been selected to play in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game. Paschall will be the first Warrior to participate in the event since Harrison Barnes in 2014 and is one of just two rookies with multiple 30-point games this season. » Read Full Story

Five observations: Kevon Looney, Steph Curry mini updates, a Warriors loss in Boston and another Kobe story

Anthony Slater from The Athletic outlines five observations from the Warriors’ road trip thus far, including the upcoming return of Kevon Looney, the team’s chance for a road win and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why getting Kevon Looney back soon could be key for the Warriors next season

“It would be huge for him and for us if he can get back and re-establish his position on the team.” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared regarding the anticipated return of Kevon Looney. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Ask Kerith Mailbag: Why Steph Curry shouldn't wait until next season to return to Warriors

Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke answers this week’s inquiries including the expected return of Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole’s biggest growth achievement and more. » Read Full Story

Warriors Announce Launch of Warriors Basketball Academy

The Warriors have announced the launch and rebranding of their youth basketball camps as Warriors Basketball Academy, expanding the team’s youth basketball efforts across the Bay Area. For their first signature event, the team will host a “Run TMC Fantasy Camp” at the newly-renovated East Bay facility. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Celtics 119 - Warriors 104

Next Game: Saturday, February 1: Warriors vs. Cavaliers