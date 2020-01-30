Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The East Coast swing continues in Boston tonight as the Dubs take on the Celtics (5 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT). As you count down the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Steve Kerr on KNBR
“I always felt, for me, that basketball was one of the great saviors in my life,” Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared on KNBR. » Listen Now
Chiefs' Frank Clark discusses bond with 'big brother' Draymond Green
Draymond Green and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark share a special bond of brotherhood, as detailed by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Ali Thanawalla. » Read Full Story
How D’Angelo Russell’s career changed in a season with Kobe Bryant
D’Angelo Russell reflects on Kobe Bryant’s words of wisdom shared with the then-rookie, as outlined by Connor Letournau of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game
“It was a surreal scene,“ Head Coach Steve Kerr says of Tuesday’s matchup in Philadelphia, the hometown of the late Kobe Bryant. » Listen Now
Warriors' Steve Kerr opens up about Marquese Chriss' practice situation
Head Coach Steve Kerr describes big man Marquese Chriss’ “unique” contractual situation as the Dubs progress through the season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Previous Game: Sixers 115 - Warriors 104
Next Game: Thursday, January 30: Warriors vs. Celtics
Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!
NEXT UP: