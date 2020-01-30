Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The East Coast swing continues in Boston tonight as the Dubs take on the Celtics (5 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT). As you count down the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Steve Kerr on KNBR

“I always felt, for me, that basketball was one of the great saviors in my life,” Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared on KNBR. » Listen Now

Chiefs' Frank Clark discusses bond with 'big brother' Draymond Green

Draymond Green and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark share a special bond of brotherhood, as detailed by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Ali Thanawalla. » Read Full Story

How D’Angelo Russell’s career changed in a season with Kobe Bryant

D’Angelo Russell reflects on Kobe Bryant’s words of wisdom shared with the then-rookie, as outlined by Connor Letournau of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game

“It was a surreal scene,“ Head Coach Steve Kerr says of Tuesday’s matchup in Philadelphia, the hometown of the late Kobe Bryant. » Listen Now

Warriors' Steve Kerr opens up about Marquese Chriss' practice situation

Head Coach Steve Kerr describes big man Marquese Chriss’ “unique” contractual situation as the Dubs progress through the season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Previous Game: Sixers 115 - Warriors 104

Next Game: Thursday, January 30: Warriors vs. Celtics