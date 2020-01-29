Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs continue their East Coast swing with a matchup against the Boston Celtics on Thursday (5 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT). As you prepare for tomorrow’s tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Draymond Green, the parent, delivers two days of dense, powerful Kobe Bryant reflection

In the days following the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, Draymond Green shares a series of impactful messages. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors’ Alec Burks to change jersey number to honor late Kobe Bryant

Connor Letourneau from the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Warriors guard Alec Burks will change his jersey number from 8 to 20 to honor the late Kobe Bryant. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Antawn Jamison’s Kobe Bryant memory: When both scored 51 in Warriors’ OT win

“Anyone who competed against Kobe or had him as a teammate knew he was a special dude,” former Warrior Antawn Jamison shared in reflection of Bryant’s sudden passing. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Alec Burks on Beyond the Arc

Alec Burks joined Beyond the Arc to discuss what it’s like to join the Warriors this season and more. » Listen Now

How Kobe Bryant mentored Warriors’ Draymond Green, among others

Kobe Bryant was a one of a kind superstar who was eager to share his knowledge and mentor young players, as described by the San Francisco Chronicle's Scott Ostler. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

