Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The passing of Kobe Bryant on Sunday had a direct and deep impact on the Warriors organization. The team issued a statement as Golden State players and staff mourn the loss of the basketball legend. Find out more in these headlines from around the web.
Warriors players react to Kobe Bryant's tragic death in helicopter crash
Current and former Warriors took to social media after the news of Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing. » Read Full Story
Warriors' Bob Myers shares emotional memories of 'warrior' Kobe Bryant
President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers said of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant: “He was, to this generation of NBA players, their first mythical figure.” » Read Full Story
Warriors cancel practice in wake of Kobe Bryant’s death
The news of Bryant’s sudden passing prompted the Warriors coaches to end Sunday’s practice early.» Read Full Story
How Kobe Bryant mentored Draymond Green, among others
Scott Ostler recounts a phone call he had with Kobe in which the former player details what he had told Draymond Green: “I feel it’s important to share whatever knowledge I have with him, and with other young players as well.” » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors grieve death of Kobe Bryant: ‘Their first mythical figure’ is gone
Beat writer Connor Letourneau details the ways in which Kobe’s passing affected the Warriors, as well as shares stories of the basketball legend with counterpart Wes Goldberg in the latest “Warriors Off Court” podcast. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Previous Game: Pacers 129 - Warriors 118
Next Game: Tuesday, January 28: Warriors vs. 76ers
Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!
NEXT UP: