Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The passing of Kobe Bryant on Sunday had a direct and deep impact on the Warriors organization. The team issued a statement as Golden State players and staff mourn the loss of the basketball legend. Find out more in these headlines from around the web.

Warriors players react to Kobe Bryant's tragic death in helicopter crash

Current and former Warriors took to social media after the news of Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing. » Read Full Story

Warriors' Bob Myers shares emotional memories of 'warrior' Kobe Bryant

President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers said of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant: “He was, to this generation of NBA players, their first mythical figure.” » Read Full Story

Warriors cancel practice in wake of Kobe Bryant’s death

The news of Bryant’s sudden passing prompted the Warriors coaches to end Sunday’s practice early.» Read Full Story

How Kobe Bryant mentored Draymond Green, among others

Scott Ostler recounts a phone call he had with Kobe in which the former player details what he had told Draymond Green: “I feel it’s important to share whatever knowledge I have with him, and with other young players as well.” » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors grieve death of Kobe Bryant: ‘Their first mythical figure’ is gone

Beat writer Connor Letourneau details the ways in which Kobe’s passing affected the Warriors, as well as shares stories of the basketball legend with counterpart Wes Goldberg in the latest “Warriors Off Court” podcast. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Previous Game: Pacers 129 - Warriors 118

Next Game: Tuesday, January 28: Warriors vs. 76ers