Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Posted: Jan 24, 2020

It’s Authentic Fan Friday on Warriors Ground as the Dubs welcome the Pacers for their first-ever visit to Chase Center tonight (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA). As you count down the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

The Habershow: Exclusive Reunion of Run TMC
Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin sat down with Tom Haberstroh to discuss what made the trio so special, how they got their nickname and more. » Listen Now


Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game
Hear Head Coach Steve Kerr recalls Klay Thompson’s 37-point quarter and more on 95.7 The Game. » Listen Now


Ask Kerith Mailbag: How do Warriors' current injury woes compare to other teams, seasons?
In the latest Ask Kerith Mailbag, Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke addresses how the Dubs are working through injuries this season and if Chase Center is starting to feel more like “home.” » Read Full Story


Steve Kerr on KNBR
Head Coach Steve Kerr takes a break from discussing Xs and Os and puts his knowledge of game shows to the test on KNBR. » Listen Now


How Warriors’ Jordan Poole got his rookie season back on track
Connor Letoureau from the San Francisco Chronicle outlines how Jordan Poole’s mental focus has resulted in growth this season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Previous Game: Jazz 129 - Warriors 96

Next Game: Friday, January 24: Warriors vs. Pacers

