Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

It’s Authentic Fan Friday on Warriors Ground as the Dubs welcome the Pacers for their first-ever visit to Chase Center tonight (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA). As you count down the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

The Habershow: Exclusive Reunion of Run TMC

Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin sat down with Tom Haberstroh to discuss what made the trio so special, how they got their nickname and more. » Listen Now

Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game

Hear Head Coach Steve Kerr recalls Klay Thompson’s 37-point quarter and more on 95.7 The Game. » Listen Now

Ask Kerith Mailbag: How do Warriors' current injury woes compare to other teams, seasons?

In the latest Ask Kerith Mailbag, Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke addresses how the Dubs are working through injuries this season and if Chase Center is starting to feel more like “home.” » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on KNBR

Head Coach Steve Kerr takes a break from discussing Xs and Os and puts his knowledge of game shows to the test on KNBR. » Listen Now

How Warriors’ Jordan Poole got his rookie season back on track

Connor Letoureau from the San Francisco Chronicle outlines how Jordan Poole’s mental focus has resulted in growth this season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Previous Game: Jazz 129 - Warriors 96

Next Game: Friday, January 24: Warriors vs. Pacers