Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Warriors prepare for one last home tilt on an Authentic Fan Friday against the Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV) before hitting the road for five games over two weeks. While waiting for tomorrow’s tipoff, take a look at these headlines from around the web.
Stephen Curry on “All The Smoke” Podcast
Stephen Curry joins former Dubs Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson to discuss the evolution of the Warriors, share stories from their time with the Dubs, and Curry’s connection with golf. » Watch Video
Runnin’ Plays Podcast
Kerith Burke and Grant Liffmann discuss Stephen Curry’s potential return to the Warriors, and more. » Listen to Podcast
NBA star Shaun Livingston gets street named in his honor
Former Warriors player Shaun Livingston had a street dedicated in his honor near the high school he attended in his hometown of Peoria, Ill.» Read Full Story
Lacob describes appeal of Modelo Cantina at Chase Center
Warriors Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob trades his court-side seats with a season ticket member so he can watch a game from the Modelo Cantina in the upper level of Chase Center. » Watch Video
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are keeping the Warriors’ media partners spirits buoyed during this gap year
While on the mend from their injuries, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have found ways to add to the Warriors’ broadcasts as guest sideline reporters. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Previous Game: Jazz 129 - Warriors 96
Next Game: Friday, January 24: Warriors vs. Pacers
