Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors are back home at Chase Center tonight for their final matchup against the Utah Jazz of the 2019-20 campaign (7 p.m, NBCSBA). While awaiting the opening tip, read up on these Warriors headlines from around the web.

How pure luck led Warriors’ Eric Paschall to Villanova coach Jay Wright

The luck led to a close bond between former Villanova Wildcat Eric Pashcall and Head Coach Jay Wright, and Paschall will celebrate that bond Thursday night at the Game Changer Awards in San Francisco. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph Curry shares his thoughts on Allen Iverson's 'top five' comment

On the upcoming episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast with former Dubs Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Stephen Curry discusses how much Allen Iverson’s comments on Curry being in his “top five all day long” have meant to the Warriors guard. » Read Full Story

Why comparing Warriors' Eric Paschall to Draymond Green should stop

Warriors Outsider Grant Liffmann breaks down the individual games of Eric Paschall and Draymond Green to explain why the two are for from similar to each other.» Read Full Story

Beyond the Arc

Tim Roye is joined on the weekly radio show by Damion Lee to discuss his work with NBA Cares, and meets with Warriors beat writers to find what they are looking for from the Dubs in the upcoming slate of games. » Listen to Show

How a visit from Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech writer resonated with the Warriors

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr reflects on the team’s experience with Clarence B. Jones, former attorney and speech writer for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., when he visited the team. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Previous Game: Trail Blazers 129 - Warriors 124

Next Game: Saturday, January 22: Warriors vs. Jazz