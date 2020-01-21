Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

After a second closely-contested overtime battle in the span of three games, the Warriors return home to prepare for their fourth and final matchup of the season against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Until then, read up on these Warriors headlines from around the web.

Warriors' Steph Curry hyped about his 'plus-minus' as sideline analyst

While making his debut as a sideline reporter, Stephen Curry was keeping a close eye on the stats during the third quarter of the Warriors’ Saturday night win over the Orlando Magic: "My plus-minus as a sideline reporter is phenomenal. I might need to quit." » Read Full Story

Warriors' Willie Cauley-Stein knew Chiefs would make Super Bowl LIV

As a native of Kansas and having lived with a friend whose father was an offensive lineman for the team, Willie Cauley-Stein is not afraid to show his love for the Kansas City Chiefs. » Read Full Story

Klay Thompson 'winged' his Washington State jersey retirement speech

Though a memorable and emotional speech, Klay Thompson admitted that it was an impromptu moment: “I knew Public Speaking 102 would come in handy.”» Read Full Story

Young athlete with paraplegia receives surprise customized wheelchair from the Warriors

12-year-old Devan Watkins thought he was coming to get a behind-the-scenes view of a Warriors practice, but instead received a special gift from the Dubs. » Read Full Story

How Jordan Poole’s passing got rookie season back on track

Rookie Jordan Poole is showing a renewed confidence in his shot after a brief stint with the Santa Cruz Warriors, but that is a side effect of what he found while in the G League. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

