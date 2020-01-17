Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors prepare for an early-evening tipoff against the Orlando Magic on Saturday (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Steph Curry will join Klay Thompson at Washington State jersey retirement

Washington State University will retire Klay Thompson’s No. 1 jersey on Saturday, with fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry among the Warriors contingent attending in support. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Ask Kerith Mailbag: Will Steph, Klay be on minutes restriction upon return to Warriors?

In this week’s Ask Kerith Mailbag, Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke shares insider knowledge, including what’s in the players’ takeout boxes and more. » Listen Now

Marquese Chriss on Warriors reunion: ‘I feel wanted’

The Warriors signed Marquese Chriss to a two-way contract, giving him and his teammates something to celebrate. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Runnin’ Plays: First half review and Layshia Clarendon

On the latest Runnin’ Plays podcast, Logan Murdock and Kerith Burke share their thoughts on the first half of the Warriors’ season and Klay Thompson’s upcoming college jersey retirement. Plus, WNBA All-Star Layshia Clarendon joins the duo to discuss the WNBA’s new CBA and what it means for the growth of their league. » Listen Now