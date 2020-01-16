Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Tonight the Dubs host the Denver Nuggets for their very first visit to Chase Center (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Kawakami: The Warriors’ leaders love the connection and joy they’re seeing from the 49ers right now
The Warriors front office have expressed their excitement for the San Francisco 49ers, with both organizations expressing a mutual sense of kinship, as featured by The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game
Head Coach Steve Kerr joined the crew at 95.7 The Game to discuss Omari Spellman as a starter, the connection between the Splash Brothers and more. » Listen Now
Warriors' Omari Spellman, Eric Paschall in favor of new WNBA agreementt
"I feel like that's great for women's sports," Eric Paschall shared following the announcement of the WNBA’s newest collective bargaining agreement.» Read Full Story
Steve Kerr on KNBR
Head Coach Steve Kerr shares his thoughts on the elite skillset of international players and more on KNBR. » Read Full Story
Warriors' Eric Paschall explains how he learned to pass at Villanova
Eric Paschall has proven he’s more than a scorer, and he credits his time at Villanova for planting the seeds of becoming a playmaker at the next level. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Mavericks 124 - Warriors 97
Next Game: Thursday, January 16: Warriors vs. Nuggets
