Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors return to Chase Center tonight for a Tuesday night tilt against the Dallas Mavericks (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV)

Inside the summer that changed Damion Lee’s career

From dietary changes to new workouts, take a look at the adjustments Damion Lee made to prepare himself for the NBA season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors Off Court: Taking stock of the 2020 NBA Draft

Beat writer Connor Letourneau hosts The Athletic’s NBA draft expert Sam Vecenie to discuss the opportunities ahead for the Warriors this summer. » Listen to Podcast

How the Warriors can win the second half of the season

Despite the Warriors’ record through the first half of the season, the team still has reason to continue to put in as much effort at possible through the remainder of the season.» Read Full Story - Subscription Required

NBA team President Rick Welts just married his longtime boyfriend

Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts married his long-time boyfriend over the weekend. Welts tweeted: “It was a good day, nine years in the making!” » Read Full Story

At 11am today in the Mayor’s office at SF City Hall, Mayor @LondonBreed married Rick Welts and Todd Gage. It was a good day, nine years in the making! pic.twitter.com/NiiVN255eG — Rick Welts (@RickWelts) January 11, 2020

Jimmy Butler: The 5 Toughest Players I’ve Ever Guarded

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler listed Stephen Curry as one of the five most difficult players he ever guarded. Butler wrote: “How do you guard a guy when you’re sprinting back on defense like, ‘I can’t let him get to his spot!’ Then you realize that it doesn’t matter because wherever he is, he’s already at his spot.” » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Grizzlies 122 - Warriors 102

Next Game: Tuesday, January 14: Warriors vs. Mavericks