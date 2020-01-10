Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers tonight (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Steve Kerr on Posted Up with Chris Haynes

Head Coach Steve Kerr joined Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes to discuss Dub Nation’s anticipated return of the Splash Brothers, why he’s vocal about politics and more. » Listen Now

How Alen Smailagic’s naivete is fueling his surprising season with Warriors

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle highlights how Alen Smailagic’s endearing candor has led to real contributions in the early stages of his NBA career. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Ask Kerith Mailbag: How Warriors players are handling rumors ahead of NBA trade deadline

In this week’s Ask Kerith Mailbag, NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke addresses some of Dub Nation’s inquiries including what Stephen Curry has been doing in his off time, how the Dubs are handling circling trade rumors and more. » Read Full Story

Steph Curry looks great doing shooting drills on Warriors practice court

Stephen Curry was recently spotted working out with assistant coach Bruce Fraser and former teammate Zaza Pachulia, as reported by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole. » Read Full Story

Warriors’ Alen Smailagic is making the most of his NBA opportunity

Wes Godlberg of The Mercury News outlines how the 19-year-old rook is making the most of his first year with the Dubs. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

