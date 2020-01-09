Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Dubs head to Southern California for a Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Runnin' Plays: Should the Splash Brothers return this season?
In this week’s Runnin’ Plays Podcast NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke and Logan Murdock share their thoughts on the Splash Brothers’ potential return this season. » Listen to Podcast
Warriors’ Damion Lee happy to be graduating from two-way contract
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines Damion Lee’s journey to the league as the Warriors work towards finalizing a multi-year NBA contract for the guard. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Stephen Curry to start new travel basketball team in Charlotte
Stephen Curry recently announced a new travel basketball program in his hometown, set to launch this spring.» Read Full Story
Warriors' Steve Kerr shares hilarious Gregg Popovich ejection story
After being thrown out of a game earlier this week, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr recounted a story from last season when he reached out to Spurs coach Greg Popovich after an ejection. "Oh my god, he got ejected in 60 seconds. That's epic,” Kerr said. » Read Full Story
The Traveling Fan: Warriors fans ski, watch Dubs in Utah
Warriors fans and father-daughter duo Jeremy and Natalie epitomize the road warrior mentality, traveling to Utah to watch the Dubs face the Jazz last week. » Watch Video
Previous Game: Bucks 107 - Warriors 98
Next Game: Friday, January 10: Warriors vs. Clippers
NEXT UP: