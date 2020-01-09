Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs head to Southern California for a Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Runnin' Plays: Should the Splash Brothers return this season?

In this week’s Runnin’ Plays Podcast NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke and Logan Murdock share their thoughts on the Splash Brothers’ potential return this season. » Listen to Podcast

Warriors’ Damion Lee happy to be graduating from two-way contract

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines Damion Lee’s journey to the league as the Warriors work towards finalizing a multi-year NBA contract for the guard. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Stephen Curry to start new travel basketball team in Charlotte

Stephen Curry recently announced a new travel basketball program in his hometown, set to launch this spring.» Read Full Story

Part of my journey growing up in the game was competing with the Charlotte Stars AAU team. That experience tested me, gave me confidence, but most of all I just had mad fun. Now @teamcurry will hopefully do the same for the next generation. Let's get it! #TCC pic.twitter.com/6U4E8GbxNO — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 8, 2020

Warriors' Steve Kerr shares hilarious Gregg Popovich ejection story

After being thrown out of a game earlier this week, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr recounted a story from last season when he reached out to Spurs coach Greg Popovich after an ejection. "Oh my god, he got ejected in 60 seconds. That's epic,” Kerr said. » Read Full Story

The Traveling Fan: Warriors fans ski, watch Dubs in Utah

Warriors fans and father-daughter duo Jeremy and Natalie epitomize the road warrior mentality, traveling to Utah to watch the Dubs face the Jazz last week. » Watch Video

Previous Game: Bucks 107 - Warriors 98

Next Game: Friday, January 10: Warriors vs. Clippers