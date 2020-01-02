Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Warriors start the new year with a road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight (5 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV). While you await tipoff, catch up on the Dubs with these headlines from around the web.
Five Warriors storylines to watch during rest of 2019-20 NBA season
Warriors Outsider Grant Liffmann lists five story lines to keep an eye on as we turn the calendar to 2020. » Read Full Story
Why Klay Thompson's recent rehab session amazes 'coach' Zaza Pachulia
Zaza Pachulia said of his recent workouts with Klay Thompson: “He finished the workout with 10-out-of-10 corner 3s… He told me it’s like riding a bike.” » Read Full Story
David Stern's NBA legacy not lost on Warriors' Steve Kerr, Rick Welts
Warriors players and front office staff react to the news of Commissioner Emeritus David Stern’s passing. » Read Full Story
Meet Seth Cooper, the Warriors coach behind Alen Smailagic’s development
Meet the player development coach who has helped 19-year-old forward Alen Smailagic develop his game for the NBA, prepared for his on-court matchups, and even drove him to games when needed. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors Off Court: PR guru discusses being gatekeeper to Golden State
Warriors Senior Vice President of Communications Raymond Ridder joins beat writer Connor Letourneau to discuss his carer path and what comes with his role. » Listen to Podcast
Previous Game: Spurs 117 - Warriors 113
