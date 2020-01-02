Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors start the new year with a road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight (5 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV). While you await tipoff, catch up on the Dubs with these headlines from around the web.

Five Warriors storylines to watch during rest of 2019-20 NBA season

Warriors Outsider Grant Liffmann lists five story lines to keep an eye on as we turn the calendar to 2020. » Read Full Story

Why Klay Thompson's recent rehab session amazes 'coach' Zaza Pachulia

Zaza Pachulia said of his recent workouts with Klay Thompson: “He finished the workout with 10-out-of-10 corner 3s… He told me it’s like riding a bike.” » Read Full Story

David Stern's NBA legacy not lost on Warriors' Steve Kerr, Rick Welts

Warriors players and front office staff react to the news of Commissioner Emeritus David Stern’s passing. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on the legacy of Commissioner Emeritus David Stern. pic.twitter.com/kUWpEbfBr2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 1, 2020

Meet Seth Cooper, the Warriors coach behind Alen Smailagic’s development

Meet the player development coach who has helped 19-year-old forward Alen Smailagic develop his game for the NBA, prepared for his on-court matchups, and even drove him to games when needed. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors Off Court: PR guru discusses being gatekeeper to Golden State

Warriors Senior Vice President of Communications Raymond Ridder joins beat writer Connor Letourneau to discuss his carer path and what comes with his role. » Listen to Podcast

Previous Game: Spurs 117 - Warriors 113

Next Game: Thursday, January 2: Warriors at Timberwolves