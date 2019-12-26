Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs extended their winning streak to three games after a win over the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day. Take a look at how they did it, and check out other of the top headlines from around the web.

Steve Kerr: Warriors limited James Harden by innovating defense

The Dubs focused on using new approaches on defense to slow down James Harden, the NBA’s leading scorer at 38.1 points per game, in the Dubs’ Christmas Day win over the Rockets. » Read Full Story

Warriors takeaways: What we learned in Christmas Day win over Rockets

A career game from Damion Lee was among one of three keys for the Dubs to extend their winning streak on Wednesday. » Read Full Story

17 Points

11 Rebounds

& we're only at the half @Dami0nLee || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Ukhnv4YpRo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 25, 2019

Ky Bowman making the most of time with Warriors, but will it soon come to an end?

Two-way contracts limit players like Ky Bowman to spending 45 days with their NBA club. With Bowman nearing this limit, he says: “I am just going out there trying to do what I do and what the coaches want me to do. I am not trying to overplay or overthink.” » Read Full Story

New Stephen Curry documentary takes look at Japan's grassroots hoops

Stephen Curry’s latest documentary celebrates basketball in Tokyo and those who have shaped basketball culture in Japan. » Watch Video

Bob Myers is humbled and numb, but energized to write Warriors’ comeback story

President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers compared the Dubs to the climactic boxing match in ‘Rocky III:’ though knocked to the ground, the Dubs are willing themselves into a comeback. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

