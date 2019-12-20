Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs return home to host the Pelicans tonight (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA). It will be Authentic Fan Friday on Warriors Ground, where the first 10,000 fans in attendance receive a Splash Towel, courtesy of State Farm. As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Beyond the Arc - Kevon Looney, Mike Brown & Rick Welts

Tim Roye features conversations with Kevon Looney, Mike Brown and Rick Welts on 95.7 The Game’s Beyond the Arc. » Listen Now

Willie Cauley-Stein explains how Warriors' environment helps him thrive

“That’s one thing that I really have to say about this organization…You have no choice but to get better if you come here,” Warriors’ big man Willie Cauley-Stein disclosed. » Read Full Story

Warriors President Rick Welts On How Data And Technology Helped Create The “Franchise Of The Decade

Embracing analytics and the power of data, Warriors President Rick Welts addresses the organization’s emphasis on technology, on and off the court. » Read Full Story

Warriors' foundation of excellence helping team through trying season

In this week’s Ask Kerith Mailbag of the year, Kerith Burke discusses the mood around the team and more. » Read Full Story

Warriors' Franchise of the Decade title a 'huge honor' for Steph Curry

“It's a special thinking about how many people are part of that journey, that experience and who we got to do it for, for all of Dub Nation and the Bay Area,” Stephen Curry shared on the organization’s recent ‘Franchise of the Decade’ Award. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Trail Blazers 122 - Warriors 112

Next Game: Friday, December 20: Warriors vs Pelicans