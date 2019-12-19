Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs are headed back home for the holidays as they prepare for a Friday matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans (NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.). As you wait for the team’s longest homestand of the season to begin, enjoy some of these tops headlines from around the web.

Damion Lee has proven he belongs in the NBA

Through two seasons with the Warriors, including time spent with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League where he led the team in scoring last season, Damion Lee has displayed a diverse skillset. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

NBA’s Stephen Curry says basketball remains a vehicle for conversation and progress

Stephen Curry told CNBC: “Guys in the league are championing so many issues, not only domestically but across the world.” » Read Full Story

Enjoy Klay Thompson's face as a bunch of kids get excited about Steph Curry

While visiting an elementary school in Oakland for a toy drive, Klay Thompson was asked if Stephen Curry would be joining them. Thompson had fun with the moment. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr shares Warriors' plan for rookie Alen Smailagic this season

Head Coach Steve Kerr discusses the development of rookie Alen Smailagic, who had 25- and 29-point outings with five three pointers in each game of his previous two with the Santa Cruz Warriors. » Read Full Story

@warriors assignee, Smiley doing his thing last night



29 PTS | 6 REB | 3 STL | 5-9 3FG#DubNation #SeaDubs pic.twitter.com/za2BhByji9 — Santa Cruz Warriors (@GLeagueWarriors) December 18, 2019

Drafting Draymond, dreaming up Chase Center: Joe Lacob recalls the biggest moves of his first Warriors decade

Warriors Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob discusses the trials, tribulations and triumphs of the past decade since purchasing the franchise July, 2010 with Marcus Thompson. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Previous Game: Trail Blazers 122 - Warriors 112

Next Game: Friday, December 20: Warriors vs Pelicans