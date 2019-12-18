Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs have ventured up into the Pacific Northwest for tonight’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (7 p.m., NBCSBA). While you wait for tipoff, enjoy some of these tops headlines from around the web.

‘What’s in the brief, Willie Cauley-Stein?’ New Warrior out to prove he’s all business

A summer purchase at a gas station in Kansas has become Willie Cauley-Stein’s most noticeable gameday accessory and a symbol for his season with the Warriors. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors of this decade: Why the 2010s always will be remembered

Monte Poole lists his top five memories from the decade including “epic” celebrations and a bet made with Warriors Co-Executive Chairman Peter Gruber. » Read Full Story

Every NBA Team's Most Surprising Breakthrough Player This Season

Bleacher Report listed rookie Eric Paschall as the Dubs’ most surprising breakthrough player this season. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr staying positive as Warriors look ahead

Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr continues to reiterate to the team: “When we’re focused and we play with a purpose and we play together, we could be a pretty good team.” » Read Full Story

Why Kevon Looney’s return to Warriors has been ‘really difficult’

Rehabbing from a neuropathic condition after signing his new deal had Kevon Looney running through a number of emotions. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Previous Game: Kings 100 - Warriors 79

Next Game: Wednesday, December 18: Warriors at Trail Blazers