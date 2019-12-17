Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
The Dubs make their way north as they head to Portland for a Wednesday night matchup against the Trail Blazers (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN). In the meantime, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
10 Things Klay Thompson Can't Live Without
Klay Thompson joined GQ Sports to share the 10 essentials he can’t live without. » Watch Video
Rick Welts on KNBR
Warriors President Rick Welts joins KNBR to share his thoughts on the organization’s ‘Franchise of the Decade’ award and more. » Listen To Interview
Warriors Off Court: Bob Fitzgerald on a Transitional Season
In the latest Warriors Off Court podcast, longtime Warriors broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald speaks with Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle to discuss what the Warriors can get out of this transitional season, some of Fitz’s favorite players to cover over the years and more. » Listen To Podcast
The development of Eric Paschall, already in progress, is essential to the Warriors’ future
In continuation of the ‘Dynasty Interrupted’ series, Anthony Slater from The Athletic takes a look at the development of Dubs rookie Eric Paschall, as he increasingly embraces more aspects of the game. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors Named Franchise of the Decade Across All Pro Sports Teams from Sports Business Journal
The Warriors have been named ‘Franchise of the Decade’ across all professional sports teams by the Sports Business Journal, highlighting ten years of innovative action across a variety of business categories including three NBA titles and the completion of Chase Center. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Kings 100 - Warriors 79
Next Game: Wednesday, December 18: Warriors at Trail Blazers
